KeyCorp Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $165.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.20.

GPN traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.07. 21,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,842. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Global Payments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

