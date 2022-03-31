KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Increased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

