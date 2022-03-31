Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Update

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

KYCCF stock opened at $467.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.49 and its 200 day moving average is $570.65. Keyence has a 1-year low of $422.30 and a 1-year high of $711.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KYCCF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keyence from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keyence from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.00.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

