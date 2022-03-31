Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives C$24.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.95.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

KMP.UN stock opened at C$21.85 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$18.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

