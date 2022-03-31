Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 7.14%.
About Kimball Electronics (Get Rating)
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
