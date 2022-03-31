Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 104,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics (Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

