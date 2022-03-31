Kineko (KKO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,989.00

Kineko (KKO) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Kineko has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $1,989.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.40 or 0.07139023 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,303.76 or 0.99856001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00053466 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.