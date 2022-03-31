Kingfisher’s (KGF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 370 ($4.85) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.10) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 295 ($3.86) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 353.83 ($4.63).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of LON:KGF traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 262.70 ($3.44). The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,999. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 299.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 324.49. The company has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

About Kingfisher (Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.