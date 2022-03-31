Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,795 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $15,372.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell bought 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $2,770.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $6,666.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00.

Shares of KFS stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.98 million, a P/E ratio of -551,000.00 and a beta of -0.18.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a return on equity of 167.08% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after acquiring an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.