Kinnate Biopharma Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

KNTE opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $511.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.81. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03).

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, insider Richard Thomas Williams purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

