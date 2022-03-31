Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

Kinnate Biopharma stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. 2,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $496.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Thomas Williams purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $305,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 226,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,635 in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

