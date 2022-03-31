Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KNSL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $229.31 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $245.17. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.44.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NASDAQ:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

