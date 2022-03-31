KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

KKR opened at $59.31 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

