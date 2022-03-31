Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 432,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after buying an additional 306,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.