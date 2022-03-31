Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.490-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KFY stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.50. 5,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 253,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $7,803,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

