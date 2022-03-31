Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) PT Raised to $6.50

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 581,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,054,031. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 3.16. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1,593.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 959,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 902,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $535,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

