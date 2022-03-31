Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

NYSE V traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $225.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,610. The firm has a market cap of $431.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.31. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

