Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.37. 8,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,234. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.41.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.55.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

