Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after acquiring an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,469 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $214.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,400. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.40.

