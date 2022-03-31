Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.74

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.74 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 10.63 ($0.14), with a volume of 360,850 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £45.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Kromek Group Company Profile (LON:KMK)
