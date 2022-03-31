Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.74

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.74 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 10.63 ($0.14), with a volume of 360,850 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £45.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Kromek Group Company Profile (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

