Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $40.31

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.31, but opened at $42.50. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 2,949 shares changing hands.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 34,408 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,709,000 after purchasing an additional 357,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 87,583 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

