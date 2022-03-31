Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Sells $156,144.56 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LH stock opened at $269.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $248.95 and a one year high of $317.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

