Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 961,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIFZF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 10,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,287. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

