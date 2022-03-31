Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

LBAI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

