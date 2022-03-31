Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.35) to GBX 781 ($10.23) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 815 ($10.68) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.87.

Shares of Lancashire stock remained flat at $$5.17 during trading hours on Thursday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

