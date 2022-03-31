Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Up 6.4%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.24 and last traded at $55.62. Approximately 13,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,558,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $128,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,205 shares of company stock worth $4,060,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 46,886.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,646 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 70.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after buying an additional 624,459 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Lantheus by 24.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after buying an additional 588,392 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

