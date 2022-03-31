Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

LSCC stock opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,380 shares of company stock valued at $20,772,526 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $111,581,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after buying an additional 1,053,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after acquiring an additional 747,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 413,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

