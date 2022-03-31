Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 334 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $695.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.