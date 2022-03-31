LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up to $119.50

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.50, but opened at $125.00. LendingTree shares last traded at $121.55, with a volume of 391 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on TREE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.15.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

