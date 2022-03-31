Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.17. Lennar reported earnings per share of $2.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $16.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $17.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.13 to $20.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $84.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

