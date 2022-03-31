Leo P. Denault Sells 2,901 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CEO Leo P. Denault sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $333,644.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETR opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.14. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.46 and a 52 week high of $117.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

