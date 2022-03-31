Leo P. Denault Sells 34,761 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CEO Leo P. Denault sold 34,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,998,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.46 and a twelve month high of $117.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.14.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Entergy by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Entergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Entergy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Entergy by 948.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
