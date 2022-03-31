Leo P. Denault Sells 34,761 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CEO Leo P. Denault sold 34,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,998,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.46 and a twelve month high of $117.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.14.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Entergy by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Entergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Entergy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Entergy by 948.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.