Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lightning eMotors updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ZEV opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

