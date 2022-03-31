Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lightning eMotors updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:ZEV opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.
