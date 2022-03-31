Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEVGet Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 123.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,736. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.49. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.