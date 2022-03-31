Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 123.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,736. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.49. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

