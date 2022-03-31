Lincoln National Corp Buys New Shares in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REM stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

