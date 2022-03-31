Lincoln National Corp Has $280,000 Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.3% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STM opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

