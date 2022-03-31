Lincoln National Corp Invests $206,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 483.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $456,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

