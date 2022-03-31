Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.05% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASA opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

