Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 761 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,713,000 after buying an additional 76,706 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,760,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,846,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $811,732,000 after buying an additional 288,081 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,596 shares of company stock worth $1,584,211 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $221.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

