Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,664,000 after purchasing an additional 721,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 582,092 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 337,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 247,864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 202,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,521,000.

EAGG stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $56.08.

