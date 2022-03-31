Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,973 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PINS opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,206,525. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.54.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

