Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) were up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $38.90. Approximately 885,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,984,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
