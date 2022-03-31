Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,771 shares of company stock valued at $46,006,998. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

