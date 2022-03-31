Livent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,192 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,854 call options.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,309.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.02. Livent has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Livent by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

