LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Stock Price Down 4.8%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

LiveWorld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, retail, and consumer packaged goods industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

