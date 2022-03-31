Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

