Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after buying an additional 828,104 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,532 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 162,059 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,698,000 after buying an additional 318,444 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

