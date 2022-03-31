Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys Shares of 167 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $750,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $705.60 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $736.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,177.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.