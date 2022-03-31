Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $223.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

