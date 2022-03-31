Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.4% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

SRCL opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.08. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.