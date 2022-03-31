Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $1.30 Million in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 121,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 101,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE TDW opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

